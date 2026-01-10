Sign up
Previous
Photo 1022
week2
my evening walk takes me past this church; their sign is a little bright spot in an increasingly negative world
For the 52week challenge, week 2 “colors of the rainbow”
10th January 2026
10th Jan 26
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Tags
52wc-2026-w2
