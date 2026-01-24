Previous
excessive winter by amyk
Photo 1023

excessive winter

our birdbath has a heater in the water, however the temperature this morning was -13F (-25C)…that is the actual temperature, not the windchill…so the fountain looked like this….
24th January 2026 24th Jan 26

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
280% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KarenD
Harsh weather, but you found a spot of beauty here. Nice.
January 25th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact