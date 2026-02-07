Previous
not monochrome by amyk
Photo 1028

not monochrome

52week challenge, week 6, theme is “color b&w”, a color photo that could pass for b&w…a task made easier by snowy overcast days :)
7th February 2026 7th Feb 26

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
281% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a sweet capture . love how he is munching away there under the "umbrella" of the weeping willow ! fav
February 7th, 2026  
JackieR ace
Ooh you did the prompt beautifully
February 7th, 2026  
Mags ace
Adorable capture!
February 7th, 2026  
GaryW ace
Overcast days make great monochrome. Nice photo!
February 7th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Cute capture.
February 7th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
February 8th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Nice shot.
February 8th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact