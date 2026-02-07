Sign up
Previous
Photo 1028
not monochrome
52week challenge, week 6, theme is “color b&w”, a color photo that could pass for b&w…a task made easier by snowy overcast days :)
7th February 2026
7th Feb 26
7
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
5175
photos
204
followers
264
following
281% complete
1021
1022
1023
1024
1025
1026
1027
1028
4053
4054
1026
4055
1027
4056
1028
4057
Views
11
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
2nd February 2026 10:15am
Tags
52wc-2026-w6
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a sweet capture . love how he is munching away there under the "umbrella" of the weeping willow ! fav
February 7th, 2026
JackieR
ace
Ooh you did the prompt beautifully
February 7th, 2026
Mags
ace
Adorable capture!
February 7th, 2026
GaryW
ace
Overcast days make great monochrome. Nice photo!
February 7th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Cute capture.
February 7th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
February 8th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice shot.
February 8th, 2026
