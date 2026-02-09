Previous
orchid by amyk
Photo 1029

orchid

while at the Dow Gardens recently, we visited the conservatory (greenhouse) to enjoy some flowers (and warmth) :)
9th February 2026 9th Feb 26

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Rick
Great shot.
February 10th, 2026  
Babs
How beautiful it looks like it is singing
February 10th, 2026  
gloria jones
Nice close up, details
February 10th, 2026  
