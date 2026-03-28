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Previous
Photo 1032
showing some gold
been awhile since I’ve felt like getting out with my camera…the sun was out this afternoon (snowed last night) and I was happy to see the American Goldfinch starting to show its Spring color change
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
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amyK
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@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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COOLPIX P1000
Taken
28th March 2026 4:21pm
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Kate A 🇦🇺
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Cute little bird
March 29th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
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gorgeous tones
March 29th, 2026
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