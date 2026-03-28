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showing some gold by amyk
Photo 1032

showing some gold

been awhile since I’ve felt like getting out with my camera…the sun was out this afternoon (snowed last night) and I was happy to see the American Goldfinch starting to show its Spring color change
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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