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Still here by amyk
Photo 1034

Still here

the dark-eyed juncos are still around; they migrate here from the north (Canada) for the winter so they should be leaving soon :)
30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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Rick ace
Great capture.
March 31st, 2026  
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