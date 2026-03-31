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Previous
Photo 1035
at the feeder
female Hairy Woodpecker
31st March 2026
31st Mar 26
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amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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COOLPIX P1000
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30th March 2026 4:12pm
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