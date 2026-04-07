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week8 by amyk
Photo 1037

week8

Hoping to get back to the 52week challenge; behind by several weeks…this is for week 8 “window light only”
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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Mags ace
Very nice light! I like your perfume bottle.
April 7th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
April 8th, 2026  
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