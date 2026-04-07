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Previous
Photo 1037
week8
Hoping to get back to the 52week challenge; behind by several weeks…this is for week 8 “window light only”
7th April 2026
7th Apr 26
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amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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ILCA-77M2
Taken
7th April 2026 5:08pm
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52wc-2026-w8
Mags
ace
Very nice light! I like your perfume bottle.
April 7th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Nice
April 8th, 2026
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