highlighted

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Photo 1038
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another from the butterfly event; I liked the light on the wings
12th April 2026
12th Apr 26
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amyK
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@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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COOLPIX P1000
Taken
8th April 2026 9:49am
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Ann H. LeFevre
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That's quite the straw the butterfly has! Great shot.
April 13th, 2026
Mags
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Quite lovely!
April 13th, 2026
Corinne C
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So pretty
April 13th, 2026
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