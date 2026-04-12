highlighted

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Photo 1038

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another from the butterfly event; I liked the light on the wings
12th April 2026 12th Apr 26

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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Ann H. LeFevre ace
That's quite the straw the butterfly has! Great shot.
April 13th, 2026  
Mags ace
Quite lovely!
April 13th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
So pretty
April 13th, 2026  
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