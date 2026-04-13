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perched by amyk
Photo 1039

perched

another from Butterflies in Bloom
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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Maggiemae ace
Heavenly little insect! Mostly black so sometimes that is difficult to photograph! Spendid result! fav
April 14th, 2026  
Diana ace
Beautiful shot and colours, such an unusual one.
April 14th, 2026  
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