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week9 by amyk
Photo 1040

week9

continuing my “catch-up” on the 52 week challenge…week 9 “night photography” this is Trinity Lutheran church, just around the corner from my house
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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Shutterbug ace
Interesting architecture. I love the shadows.
April 16th, 2026  
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