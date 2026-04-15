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Previous
Photo 1040
week9
continuing my “catch-up” on the 52 week challenge…week 9 “night photography” this is Trinity Lutheran church, just around the corner from my house
15th April 2026
15th Apr 26
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amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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iPhone 13 Pro
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15th April 2026 9:02pm
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52wc-2026-w9
Shutterbug
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Interesting architecture. I love the shadows.
April 16th, 2026
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