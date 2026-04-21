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a newbie by amyk
Photo 1043

a newbie

White throated sparrow in the yard today…a new bird for me…unusual to get a Life List addition in my own yard :)
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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