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Previous
Photo 1044
yum
Still playing catch up on the 52 week challenge; week 11 “something yummy”…sweets are a weakness of mine
24th April 2026
24th Apr 26
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amyK
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@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
24th April 2026 7:26pm
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52wc-2026-w11
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