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Previous
Photo 1068
dirty toes
while at the zoo today with family I looked for a statue to use for the current challenge which needs more entries…almost all statues were animals but I did find this guy (?) in a garden :)
28th June 2026
28th Jun 26
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amyK
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@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
28th June 2026 12:45pm
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Mags
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LOL! I like this fella!
June 29th, 2026
Dorothy
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Oh he’s a good one!
June 29th, 2026
gloria jones
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Ha,ha...great find and capture
June 29th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
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Very cool
June 29th, 2026
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