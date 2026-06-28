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dirty toes by amyk
Photo 1068

dirty toes

while at the zoo today with family I looked for a statue to use for the current challenge which needs more entries…almost all statues were animals but I did find this guy (?) in a garden :)
28th June 2026 28th Jun 26

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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Mags ace
LOL! I like this fella!
June 29th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Oh he’s a good one!
June 29th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Ha,ha...great find and capture
June 29th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Very cool
June 29th, 2026  
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