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Previous
Photo 1069
looking up
at the mall…for the 52week challenge, week 27 “zig zag”
2nd July 2026
2nd Jul 26
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amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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iPhone 13 Pro
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2nd July 2026 4:00pm
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52wc-2026-w27
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