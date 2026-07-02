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looking up by amyk
Photo 1069

looking up

at the mall…for the 52week challenge, week 27 “zig zag”
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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