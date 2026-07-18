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a pano view… by amyk
Photo 1070

a pano view…

…of the Ohio River and Kentucky in the distance, taken from Eden Park overlook, Cincinnati, Ohio
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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