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Widow skimmer… by amyk
Photo 1071

Widow skimmer…

…or so the iPad app says
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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Mags ace
Beautiful wing detail!
July 26th, 2026  
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