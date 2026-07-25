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Previous
Photo 1071
Widow skimmer…
…or so the iPad app says
25th July 2026
25th Jul 26
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amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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COOLPIX P1000
Taken
24th July 2026 11:29am
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Mags
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Beautiful wing detail!
July 26th, 2026
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