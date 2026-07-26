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sunday in the park by amyk
Photo 1072

sunday in the park

for the people challenge “b&w candid”
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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Ann H. LeFevre ace
Great candid- don't you just love it when couples still act like the did when they first met?
July 27th, 2026  
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