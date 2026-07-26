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Previous
Photo 1072
sunday in the park
for the people challenge “b&w candid”
26th July 2026
26th Jul 26
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amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
26th July 2026 8:44am
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peoplechallenge-48
Ann H. LeFevre
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Great candid- don't you just love it when couples still act like the did when they first met?
July 27th, 2026
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