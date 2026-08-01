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Previous
Photo 1073
Midnight Snack…
…is the name of this variety of cherry tomato. It is an indigo-type tomato hence the dark color at the top. Botanically tomatoes are a fruit, so tagging this for the BLD challenge (fresh and fruity) :)
1st August 2026
1st Aug 26
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amyK
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@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
1st August 2026 3:06pm
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bld-49
Mags
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Wow! They're so different.
August 2nd, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Wonderfully captured
August 2nd, 2026
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