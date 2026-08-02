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a statue enthusiast by amyk
Photo 1074

a statue enthusiast

2year old grandson is currently a big fan of statues of all kinds…everything from these at the Dow Gardens to the Big Boy statue in front of the restaurant. For the Statues/Memorials challenge.
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Cute capture
August 3rd, 2026  
gloria jones ace
So cute.
August 3rd, 2026  
Hazel ace
I like the co-ordinating colours!
August 3rd, 2026  
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