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Previous
Photo 1074
a statue enthusiast
2year old grandson is currently a big fan of statues of all kinds…everything from these at the Dow Gardens to the Big Boy statue in front of the restaurant. For the Statues/Memorials challenge.
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
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amyK
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@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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3
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iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
26th July 2026 11:31am
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Christine Sztukowski
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Cute capture
August 3rd, 2026
gloria jones
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So cute.
August 3rd, 2026
Hazel
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I like the co-ordinating colours!
August 3rd, 2026
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