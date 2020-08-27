Sign up
Previous
Next
54 / 365
Flowers by Roy G.Biv
While catching up on last week of the 52week challenge, I decided to be proactive and do this week too! Week 35 theme Rainbow. A somewhat messy collage, but the ROYGBIV colors are represented....:)
27th August 2020
27th Aug 20
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Tags
52wc-2020-w35
Milanie
ace
Love this!
August 28th, 2020
