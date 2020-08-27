Previous
Flowers by Roy G.Biv by amyk
54 / 365

Flowers by Roy G.Biv

While catching up on last week of the 52week challenge, I decided to be proactive and do this week too! Week 35 theme Rainbow. A somewhat messy collage, but the ROYGBIV colors are represented....:)
27th August 2020 27th Aug 20

amyK

Milanie ace
Love this!
August 28th, 2020  
