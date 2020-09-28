Sign up
2Sand Hill Cranes
At Seney Wildlife Refuge, upper peninsula Michigan.
28th September 2020
28th Sep 20
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2635
photos
125
followers
178
following
Views
2
Album
Extras2
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
28th September 2020 4:18pm
