72 / 365
flying the flag
Seen through the lighthouse window. 52week challenge, week 37 "patriotic"
13th September 2022
13th Sep 22
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Extras2
COOLPIX P1000
9th September 2022 12:52pm
Tags
52wc-2022-w37
