Previous
88 / 365
alligator adventure
52week challenge, week 20 prompt is “adventure”. Our recent visit to a local children’s zoo for our grandson’s 1st birthday was about as adventurous as we’ve been lately…and now I’m caught up with the challenge; we’ll see how long that lasts!
10th May 2025
10th May 25
1
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Views
7
7
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
Extras2
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
10th May 2025 1:12pm
Tags
52wc-2025-w20
Corinne C
ace
Wow he doesn't look pleased! A fabulous shot!
May 18th, 2025
