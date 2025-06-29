Previous
Tridge lines by amyk
89 / 365

Tridge lines

For the architecture challenge
29th June 2025 29th Jun 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
24% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Fabulous in b&w!
June 29th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
beautiful lines and shadows
June 29th, 2025  
Jenny ace
Oooh, I love the lines and shadows in this photo. Nicely done!
June 29th, 2025  
Barb ace
Super b&w capture!
June 29th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice BW
June 29th, 2025  
Rick Aubin ace
Great lines and shadows!
June 29th, 2025  
Elisa Smith ace
Fab.
June 29th, 2025  
GaryW
Love the lines!
June 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact