Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
89 / 365
Tridge lines
For the architecture challenge
29th June 2025
29th Jun 25
8
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4913
photos
208
followers
270
following
24% complete
View this month »
82
83
84
85
86
87
88
89
Latest from all albums
3829
3830
3831
3832
3833
89
990
3834
Photo Details
Views
32
Comments
8
Fav's
4
Album
Extras2
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
14th June 2025 9:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture-14
Mags
ace
Fabulous in b&w!
June 29th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
beautiful lines and shadows
June 29th, 2025
Jenny
ace
Oooh, I love the lines and shadows in this photo. Nicely done!
June 29th, 2025
Barb
ace
Super b&w capture!
June 29th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice BW
June 29th, 2025
Rick Aubin
ace
Great lines and shadows!
June 29th, 2025
Elisa Smith
ace
Fab.
June 29th, 2025
GaryW
Love the lines!
June 29th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close