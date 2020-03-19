Previous
Next
Day 1: 19/3/2020 - Thursday by amyscarborough
1 / 365

Day 1: 19/3/2020 - Thursday

Hi! My name's Amy! I'm the one on the right. The one on the left is one of my best friends, Veronica. I'm thankful for her because she is kind, funny and she's always there for me when I need it!
19th March 2020 19th Mar 20

Amy Scarborough

@amyscarborough
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Veronica Girgis
I love your posts!
March 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise