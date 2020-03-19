Sign up
Day 1: 19/3/2020 - Thursday
Hi! My name's Amy! I'm the one on the right. The one on the left is one of my best friends, Veronica. I'm thankful for her because she is kind, funny and she's always there for me when I need it!
19th March 2020
Veronica Girgis
I love your posts!
March 19th, 2020
