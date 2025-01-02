Previous
At the Bund by amyyang
At the Bund

I was at the Bund of Shanghai during the new year holiday! Among tons of the tourists, My eyes were caught up by this lady who is holding the “Oriental Pearl TV tower” :)
2nd January 2025 2nd Jan 25

Yiming Yang

@amyyang
