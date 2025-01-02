Sign up
Previous
2 / 365
At the Bund
I was at the Bund of Shanghai during the new year holiday! Among tons of the tourists, My eyes were caught up by this lady who is holding the “Oriental Pearl TV tower” :)
2nd January 2025
2nd Jan 25
Yiming Yang
@amyyang
