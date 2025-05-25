Sign up
1 / 365
One second in dog life
Every morning my pets wait close the balcony door, waiting for me to open it and let them out to see the world and take sunbathe.
25th May 2025
25th May 25
Ana
@ananasti
Tags
dog
,
pets
,
balcony
,
jack russell
