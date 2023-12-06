Terahertz Technology Market To Propel at Around 20% Growth Rate by 2030
In recent years, terahertz technology is seeing important applications and progressions on the technological front. The technology stance has the latent to improve applications ranging from security checking to the diagnosis of cancer and is capable of easily penetrating numerous materials like biological tissue. The progress is increased by the snowballing probable payoffs of the THz regime for non-destructive testing, and military and security applications. In 2021, the total value of the terahertz technology market was $450.5 million and will grow at a mammoth growth rate of around 20% in the coming years, to reach $2,272.7 million by 2030.