Shadows and Lights by anbeloved
Shadows and Lights

This photo is my final product for flat lay photography for this weeks assignment.

Let me tell you. I worked for two hours straight on this thing. I could feel the sweat dripping down my face as the camera is pressed against my face just trying to keep it steady. Fairy lights, lamps, curtains, and back pain from looking straight down were definitely involved. You could say I invented my own photo box machine! All that to say, it is indeed a work of art and was worth it in the end.
What did I learn today? Two words:
Patience and Persistence
17th April 2020 17th Apr 20

Amy Nicholas

@anbeloved
