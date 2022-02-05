Previous
Nursary Kid by anden21
21 / 365

Nursary Kid

The series is not only about professions and occupations of people but it is more wide in its range, reflecting the mood and, very often, behaviour of acting characters. Here is a boy from a kindergarten playing in the snow near the swing...
5th February 2022 5th Feb 22

Anatoly A

@anden21
I've been on this site off and on since long ago. I think I would try it again...
