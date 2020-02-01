Previous
Next
The Thurman Cafe by andewein
Photo 1160

The Thurman Cafe

The Thurman Cafe is known for the best burgers in Columbus, OH. We waited for over an hour to get a table but had to leave before eating because we ran out of time. The bar area is covered - walls and ceiling in dollar bills. Quite a site.
1st February 2020 1st Feb 20

Ande

@andewein
My photos are all shot with an iPhone, currently an iPhone X. I'm by no means a photographer, just doing my best and having...
318% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise