Mosaic by andewein
Photo 1183

Mosaic

Here's a close up of a mosaic I went by the other day. The overall piece is really long and narrow. Probably 6 feet by 2 feet or so. It was hard to get a shot of the whole thing so here is a piece.
13th April 2020 13th Apr 20

Ande

@andewein
My photos are all shot with an iPhone, currently an iPhone X.
