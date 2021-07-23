Previous
Katherine Sunrise copy by andreagomez
3 / 365

Katherine Sunrise copy

Katherine made a friend at the beach. He was also enjoying the sunrise and a nice long walk.
23rd July 2021 23rd Jul 21

Andrea

@andreagomez
