9 / 365
Publix Run
We were waiting for my husband, I saw the shopping carts and this was the image that came to mind. I quickly told my girls to get ready for some pictures, and they did not disappoint
31st July 2021
31st Jul 21
Andrea
@andreagomez
Hi 365 Community! I am Andrea and I have always been interested in the art of photography. My experience in the industry comes from the...
9
photos
1
followers
1
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
31st July 2021 1:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
shopping
,
fun
,
run
,
cart
,
supermarket
,
adventure
