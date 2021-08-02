Previous
This umbrella is too small by andreagomez
10 / 365

This umbrella is too small

I was stuck in my car during a storm. The umbrella I had in my car was not big enough to protect me from the rain, but it was pretty enough for me to take a picture.
2nd August 2021 2nd Aug 21

Andrea

@andreagomez
Hi 365 Community! I am Andrea and I have always been interested in the art of photography. My experience in the industry comes from the...
