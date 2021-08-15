Previous
Thirsty Aloe by andreagomez
11 / 365

Thirsty Aloe

Rainy Sunday afternoon. I took out some plants to get a fresh drink of rain water. There is something about rain drops that calls for pictures.
15th August 2021 15th Aug 21

Andrea

@andreagomez
Hi 365 Community! I am Andrea and I have always been interested in the art of photography. My experience in the industry comes from the...
