11 / 365
Thirsty Aloe
Rainy Sunday afternoon. I took out some plants to get a fresh drink of rain water. There is something about rain drops that calls for pictures.
15th August 2021
15th Aug 21
Andrea
@andreagomez
Hi 365 Community! I am Andrea and I have always been interested in the art of photography. My experience in the industry comes from the...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
15th August 2021 6:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
water
,
sunday
,
rain
,
drops
,
aloe
,
raindrops
