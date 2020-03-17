Previous
Water, Fire & Earth by andrew67
Water, Fire & Earth

Hyde Park in Sydney is filled with statues, sculptures and fountains; some well known and others less so. This sculpture from 1961 always captures my attention. Taking time to meander and slow down is a great way of discovering Sydney's public art.
17th March 2020 17th Mar 20

Andrew Ludington

@andrew67
Photo Details

