Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
1 / 365
Water, Fire & Earth
Hyde Park in Sydney is filled with statues, sculptures and fountains; some well known and others less so. This sculpture from 1961 always captures my attention. Taking time to meander and slow down is a great way of discovering Sydney's public art.
17th March 2020
17th Mar 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew Ludington
@andrew67
1
photos
0
followers
0
following
0% complete
View this month »
1
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
17th March 2020 5:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
#sculpture
,
#publicart
,
#hydeparksydney
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close