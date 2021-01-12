Previous
Next
juxtaposition by andrewneville
12 / 365

juxtaposition

This rather splendid roof feature is completely spoilt by the modern building which seems to just to be rammed into it - how could the planners have allowed this
12th January 2021 12th Jan 21

andrew hubbard

@andrewneville
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise