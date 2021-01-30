Previous
Not even Dr Who can escape from Covid! by andrewneville
Not even Dr Who can escape from Covid!

Lots of reflection in the shop window unfortunately but you can still see that there is a limit on the no of people allowed in the Tardis! Perhaps it is not bigger on the inside after all
30th January 2021 30th Jan 21

andrew hubbard

@andrewneville
