30 / 365
Not even Dr Who can escape from Covid!
Lots of reflection in the shop window unfortunately but you can still see that there is a limit on the no of people allowed in the Tardis! Perhaps it is not bigger on the inside after all
30th January 2021
30th Jan 21
andrew hubbard
@andrewneville
Tags
tardis
,
dr who
