three for the price of one by andrewneville
39 / 365

three for the price of one

Continuing the clock theme here is my trio of clocks on my outside wall - looks quite old and industrial but is in fact modern. Works well though
8th February 2021 8th Feb 21

andrew hubbard

@andrewneville
Delboy79 ace
What do these tell - is it water pressure? there seems to be a valve on the support pipework
February 8th, 2021  
