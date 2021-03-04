Previous
silhouette by andrewneville
63 / 365

silhouette

here she is again - this time without the mask and in silhouette . This is done by shooting straight into a softbox with just enough ambient light to pick up a few tiny hints of colour round the edges
4th March 2021 4th Mar 21

andrew hubbard

@andrewneville
