Dalek alert.... by andrewneville
Dalek alert....

Not really - just a nice double bottle with two different types of oil. Lit with infra-red torch light - I'd not realised the Dalek-like appearance of the bottle until I saw this image
18th March 2021 18th Mar 21

andrew hubbard

@andrewneville
Delboy79 ace
Very inventive
March 18th, 2021  
