Juxtaposition by andrewneville
Juxtaposition

I always like the irony that the new HMRC building is looking straight over the splendidly named VAT and Fiddle pub. Must feel like being spied on
10th June 2021 10th Jun 21

andrew hubbard

@andrewneville
