Previous
Next
Lovely weather for them... by andrewneville
171 / 365

Lovely weather for them...

Very wet and miserable in the market square today - this duck was the only one enjoying being outside
20th June 2021 20th Jun 21

andrew hubbard

@andrewneville
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise