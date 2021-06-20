Sign up
Lovely weather for them...
Very wet and miserable in the market square today - this duck was the only one enjoying being outside
20th June 2021
20th Jun 21
andrew hubbard
@andrewneville
365
iPhone XR
20th June 2021 12:57pm
rain
duck
nottingham
