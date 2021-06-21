Sign up
172 / 365
At last
The castle reopened today. It is good to be able to see the entrance at last. I am visiting next week and will post some more photographs
21st June 2021
21st Jun 21
andrew hubbard
@andrewneville
365
NIKON D750
21st June 2021 1:36pm
castle
nottingham
