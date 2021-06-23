Previous
Spurious accuracy? by andrewneville
174 / 365

Spurious accuracy?

I fully support the covid restrictions but I do wonder sometimes about the spurious accuracy behind signs like this - why 389 and not 390?
23rd June 2021 23rd Jun 21

andrew hubbard

@andrewneville
