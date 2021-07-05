Previous
Squirrel by andrewneville
186 / 365

Squirrel

Out for a long walk in Colwick park today. This squirrel was obliging enough to sit long enough for me to take a close up photograph
5th July 2021 5th Jul 21

andrew hubbard

@andrewneville
