195 / 365
Men at work
I managed to get this picture of the work at the broadmarsh centre today as I was passing on a tram. Gives a good impression of the various levels of work which are going on
14th July 2021
14th Jul 21
andrew hubbard
@andrewneville
365
iPhone XR
14th July 2021 10:32am
nottingham
