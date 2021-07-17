Previous
Sunshine amid the desolation by andrewneville
198 / 365

Sunshine amid the desolation

More of the ruins of the Broadmarsh centre - but this time with some late evening sunshine adding a bit of a glow
17th July 2021 17th Jul 21

andrew hubbard

@andrewneville
